Woflow Raises $3.5M to Launch World's First Merchant Data Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woflow, the data infrastructure company behind some of the highest growth online ordering and food delivery platforms, today announced it has raised $3.5M in seed funding to launch the world's first Merchant Data Platform. The platform is a standardized, automated approach to merchant data operations that already powers thousands of interactions a day, through a simple API. The round was led by David Sacks at Craft Ventures with Base10 Partners and Flex Capital participating. Companies including DoorDash, Snackpass, and Chowly already use Woflow to onboard and maintain merchant data on their platforms.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across industries including restaurants and local business. This has led to the fast growth of online ordering and delivery ecosystems, which has, in turn, accelerated demand for Woflow's Merchant Data Platform. As partners seek to streamline their merchant data processes, Woflow has begun to expand its platform and is doubling revenue month over month.

"Ordering food online is now commonplace and very easy for millions of Americans. But behind the scenes is a complex and time consuming process of structuring menu data in order to create that simple experience. Once we understood the size of this pain point for merchants, investing in Woflow was an easy decision," said David Sacks, General Partner at Craft Ventures. "The market opportunity is enormous: eCommerce, retail, and logistics marketplaces all have a data problem. We believe Woflow will be the team to solve it."

Without Woflow, platforms and marketplaces are saddled with a complex web of manual processes, vendors and vendor management to keep their merchant data up-to-date. The resulting high operational costs and inconsistent quality reflects poorly on local business. Woflow's infrastructure platform solves this through automation - helping companies deliver a positive customer experience and driving sustained growth.

"As Snackpass continues through a period of enormous growth across many new markets, Woflow's Merchant Data Platform solved one of our biggest bottlenecks — onboarding merchant data — and turned it into a delightful step," said Kevin Tan, CEO of Snackpass.

"Woflow's Merchant Data Platform is going to be a critical piece to automating data management for several sizable industries," said TJ Nahigian, General Partner at Base10 Partners. "We're confident Woflow's solution will enable a variety of businesses to take control of these previously manual processes at scale and we're excited to be partnering with them."

Partnering closely with customers, Woflow has facilitated the onboarding of 500,000+ merchants and their data.

Woflow is a leader in catalog digitization and data management providing the world's first Merchant Data Platform. Woflow helps industry-defining platforms and marketplaces create and maintain complex structured data at scale. Woflow was founded in 2017 by Jordan Nemrow and Will Bewley and is based in San Francisco, CA.

