Wohler announces release of additional Balance Control output tracking for its eSeries in-rack monitor range

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is pleased to announce the release of our latest feature for our eSeries monitors: balance tracking on analog output over XLR.

Since its inception, the eSeries has had the capability to route a stereo downmix of signals being monitored on the front panel to the XLR output connectors. This routing option has previously featured "volume tracking" to track adjustments made using the volume control knob on the front panel. While our customers have appreciated this feature, they expressed a desire to also track "balance" settings made from the front panel as well. We're delighted to announce the availability of this feature now, in the form of a freely available software download. Please see here for details: https://www.wohler.com/software-downloads/

"This is a good example of Wohler being responsive to customer needs. While seemingly innocuous, operators have a lot to gain with this feature, in solving specific hard-to-address challenges they face with audio," explained Chris Latzelsberger, VP Sales & Marketing. "We remain committed to listening to, and solving our customers' current and future challenges."

