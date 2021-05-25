Wohler releases Output Routing & AoIP option for their iAM-12G

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies announce two new features to their flagship iAM-12G-SDI AV Monitor, the world's first 2U 16 channel 12G to offer the option of Dolby ATMOS monitoring.

With the introduction of an optional 'plug-in' AoIP card, Wohler has further enhanced the flexibility and available choice of signal sources. Offering primary & secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports for hitless SMPTE 2022-7 support for Dante, Ravenna and SMPTE 2110-30 signals, the new card also benefits from a MADI input on BNC, a TOSLINK (SPDIF) input and 8 channels of balanced analog inputs.

Newly added "Output Routing" allows channels to be either routed, or combined and routed, in custom ways to various destination outputs. It may be applied to signals being monitored directly from the front panel, or by using presets that have been created to apply the Output Routing. This feature will be released as a free upgrade to existing users and included in all new shipments.

"These new features are important additions that allow our customers to benefit from additional routing capabilities and the IP signal source options they need today. The AoIP card offers an easy upgrade path for additional signal sources when required. Wohler's successful product development continues to be led by working closely with our users, incorporating their valuable feedback into our roadmap," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales and Marketing.

