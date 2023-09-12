WOKA WHITEWATER PARK ANNOUNCES OPENING WEEKEND

News provided by

GRDA, Grand River Dam Authority

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

WATTS, Okla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eagerly awaited WOKA Whitewater Park, short for Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas, is all set to make a splash with its official opening weekend, September 15-17. Aptly named the "Welcome to WOKA" weekend, this event promises an exhilarating experience for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels.

WOKA Whitewater Park Course
WOKA Whitewater Park, located on a picturesque 30-acre site, is a joint endeavor of the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Siloam Springs, generously supported by the Walton Family Foundation. This state-of-the-art facility is destined to become the crown jewel of outdoor adventure in the region, boasting a 1,200-foot long channel featuring eight exciting drop-features, designed to challenge and thrill kayakers, surfers, and tubers alike.

Dan Sullivan, President & Chief Executive Officer of the GRDA, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "WOKA is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our community and the dedication of our partners. This park will not only provide a heart-pounding adventure for watersport enthusiasts but also serve as a source of entertainment for spectators. We are immensely grateful for the historic gift generously given by the Walton Family Foundation, which has made this incredible experience possible.

We are thrilled to offer WOKA as a major destination with a significant, positive economic impact for the region. WOKA will bring tourism dollars and quality of life enhancements to be enjoyed by all."

While the official "grand opening celebration" is slated for the Spring of 2024, WOKA Whitewater Park will open its doors to the public, this weekend, to give enthusiasts a firsthand look. WOKA Whitewater Park offers much more than just thrilling rapids. It also features waterfront spectator seating providing a unique experience for those seeking a more relaxed day by the water. The park's stunning design seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings, offering visitors an immersive and captivating environment.

During opening weekend, the park's operating hours will be from 12:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday and from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can expect free parking and limited concessions during opening weekend, with equipment available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis. Whitewater-specific personal equipment is also welcome. WOKA is a cashless park accepting credit and debit cards only, ensuring a convenient and efficient experience for attendees. Stopping by the visitwoka.com website before coming to the park is highly recommended for more information on what to expect, especially where young children are concerned.

As WOKA Whitewater Park opens its gates, organizers kindly request patience from the public during this inaugural opening weekend, as they work through any operational challenges.

Join us for the Welcome to WOKA weekend, and be among the first to experience the adrenaline-pumping adventure of WOKA Whitewater Park! For additional information about the park, head to visitwoka.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT WOKA
WOKA Whitewater Park, short for Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas, is a world-class outdoor adventure destination located in Watts, Oklahoma located near Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The park is a collaborative effort between the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Siloam Springs, generously supported by the Walton Family Foundation. Offering thrilling whitewater experiences, serene waterfront amenities, and picturesque walking trails, WOKA Whitewater Park is set to become a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels.

SOURCE GRDA, Grand River Dam Authority

