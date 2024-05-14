Wolf & Company, P.C. Enhances Data Capabilities with Acquisition of Treehouse Technology Group and InsightOut

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf & Company, P.C., a top accounting and advisory firm since 1911, proudly announced it has acquired Treehouse Technology Group, a leading provider of data strategy consulting, and InsightOut, a cutting-edge data analytics tool. This transaction solidifies Wolf's commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative, and forward-thinking solutions to drive real results for their clients.

Integrating Treehouse Technology Group and InsightOut's advanced data capabilities will expand Wolf & Company's in-house data expertise, providing its clients with actionable insights and strategic guidance to empower their organizations to lead with data to navigate complex challenges and capitalize on opportunities efficiently.

"We are thrilled to welcome Treehouse Technology Group and InsightOut into our Wolf family," said Gerald Gagne, CEO at Wolf & Company. P.C. "This strategic acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our clients by leveraging the latest technologies and industry expertise. Incorporating the combined team's reputation for prioritizing customer experience and delivering custom solutions will be a valuable addition to our firm, as we continue to deliver on our commitment of becoming our clients' advisor of choice."

Treehouse Technology Group, a team of creative problem solvers, and InsightOut, an all-in-one machine learning platform, provide valuable insights to build a data-driven culture within your business, allowing you to drive growth and stay competitive.

"We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with Wolf & Company," said Philip Wess, Chief Executive Officer at Treehouse Technology Group, founded in 2014 by Chad Rose and Darton Rose. "Together, we can provide a broader range of services and solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of clients in today's data-driven business landscape. This partnership is just the beginning, and we are looking forward to the future as a team."

The acquisition of Treehouse Technology Group and InsightOut is a significant milestone in Wolf & Company, P.C.'s dedication to innovation, excellence, and delivering exceptional value to clients across various industries. With a shared vision of empowering clients with actionable insights and strategic guidance, Wolf is positioned to foster continued growth and success in the years to come.

About Wolf & Company: Wolf & Company, P.C. is a top accounting and advisory firm since 1911, providing clients with personalized solutions across various industries nationwide. Wolf's commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction provides its clients with the confidence to navigate complex business challenges of today.

