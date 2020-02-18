Wolf & Company, P.C. Principal Selected for HITRUST® Assessor Council

"We look forward to working with the new members of the Assessor Council," said Matthew Datel, Director, Education and Strategic initiatives, HITRUST. "Being selected to this group is a testament to these individuals and their organization's dedication to quality HITRUST services. We are excited to have their input as we look to continuously improve our programs here at HITRUST."

Kanarellis was chosen from a pool of 90 External Assessor Firms which submitted applications for consideration. The committee evaluated applications against many criteria, including number of assessments performed, quality, consistency, and historic communication with HITRUST.

"I am honored to be chosen for the Assessor Council and look forward to collaborating with the other members on continuing to promote the HITRUST CSF as the premier security framework in the marketplace," said Michael Kanarellis, Principal of Wolf & Company's Healthcare IT Audit & Security practice. "I believe Wolf's more than 100 years of audit experience and extensive Healthcare security knowledge will add a valuable voice to the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program."

As an industry-leading firm providing HITRUST assessment services, Wolf is thrilled to be part of the HITRUST CSF Assessor Council working to ensure HITRUST programs continue to advance alongside the rapidly growing and changing industry. Wolf believes Kanarellis' position on the council of a leading organization like HITRUST Alliance will help us provide unique insight and expertise on our client's HITRUST assessment engagements.

"Michael has been a leader in elevating the importance of HITRUST compliance both internally and across the industry. He has worked tirelessly to assemble a team of diligent, knowledgeable professionals to perform HITRUST assessments efficiently and effectively," said Mark A. O'Connell, CEO of Wolf & Company. "We are glad that Michael's commitment is being recognized with this council appointment, and we believe he will be a strong advocate for quality assessments and a collaborative member of the HITRUST Assessor Council."

