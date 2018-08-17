Wolf Administration Acknowledges Veterans' Trust Fund Grant Recipients for Improving the Lives of Pennsylvania's Veterans and their Families

ANNVILLE, Pa., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Mutschler, director, Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), attended an event to personally thank Veterans' Trust Fund grant recipients for their work in support of the commonwealth's nearly 820,000 veterans. The event in Norristown was hosted by the Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs, one of the honorees.

"We work tirelessly every day to support Pennsylvania veterans with necessary programs and services, but we cannot do it alone," said Mutschler. "Our community partners like those recognized here today are on the front lines, working one-on-one every day with veterans to understand their needs. Their invaluable outreach enriches the lives of so many veterans and their families. We are grateful for the extraordinary support given to these American heroes for their service and sacrifice."

Today's event was the first of four being held in Norristown, Bedford, Harrisburg, and Erie to recognize 31 VTF grant recipients. Grants issued through the VTF allow DMVA to expand its partnerships with charitable organizations, veterans' service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs, which ultimately benefits commonwealth veterans and their families.

The 12 organizations recognized today for their special programs and services are:

American Legion Post 210, Doylestown

Bucks County Office of Veterans Affairs

Community Hope, d/b/a Hope for Veterans, Allentown

David's Drive 831, Coatesville

Lackawanna County Office of Veterans Affairs

Lehigh County Office of Veterans Affairs

Meghan Schortt Wilent Foundation, North Wales

Military Assistance Program, Philadelphia

Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs

Operation Touch of Home , Brodheadsville

, Safe Harbor Easton, Easton

Veterans Multi-Service Center, Philadelphia

"The grants provided by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs help organizations in our community create innovative programs and services unique to the veterans in their area," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners. "In Montgomery County, our veterans needed a way to get to the regional VA medical centers, so the grants allow us to operate a shuttle program that has given almost 400 rides to veterans in need of transportation so far this year."

A total of 13 Pennsylvania County Veterans Affairs Offices received $150,000 in grants and 18 charitable or veteran service organizations received $650,000 in grants from the Pennsylvania Veterans' Trust Fund. The grants are funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily made a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver's license or photo ID and renewing a motor vehicle registration, proceeds from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans license plates and private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans' Trust Fund, Bldg. 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.

To learn more about the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

