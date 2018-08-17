Wolf Administration Acknowledges Veterans' Trust Fund Grant Recipients for Improving the Lives of Pennsylvania's Veterans and their Families

ANNVILLE, Pa. , Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), attended an event to personally thank Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF) grant recipients for their work in support of the commonwealth's nearly 820,000 veterans. The event in Erie was hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank, one of the honorees.

"These community organizations provide invaluable programs and services to Pennsylvania's veterans," said Carrelli. "We are pleased to distribute these grants, knowing that they will go toward enriching the lives of veterans and their families. The staff and volunteers of these organizations deserve a special 'thank you' for working tirelessly in support of our American heroes who sacrificed greatly to preserve our freedom."

Today's event was the second of four being held in Erie, Bedford, Harrisburg and Norristown to recognize 31 VTF grant recipients. Grants issued through the VTF allow DMVA to expand its partnerships with charitable organizations, veterans' service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs, which ultimately benefits commonwealth veterans and their families.

The three organizations recognized today for their special programs and services are:

Clarion County Office of Veterans Affairs

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, Erie

Warren County Office of Veterans Affairs

"This grant is a remarkable gift for our Military Share Program," said Karen S. Seggi, executive director of Second Harvest. "The funds awarded will help Second Harvest to provide fresh and nutritious food for those who have made sacrifices for our country."





A total of 13 Pennsylvania County Veterans Affairs Offices received $150,000 in grants and 18 charitable or veteran service organizations received $650,000 in grants from the Pennsylvania Veterans' Trust Fund. The grants are funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily made a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver's license or photo ID and renewing a motor vehicle registration, proceeds from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans license plates and private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans' Trust Fund, Bldg. 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.

To learn more about the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

