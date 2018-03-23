Wolf Administration Announces Consumer Financial Protection Events for April

The presentation "Avoiding Scams and ID Theft" – which helps consumers protect themselves from financial scams as well as informs victims of scams on how to get help – will be offered at Klein Life Center in Philadelphia on April 4. (Open to members of the Center's Travel Club ONLY)

The presentation "Consumer Fraud Bingo" – an interactive presentation to help participants learn ways to protect themselves from investment fraud and other financial scams – will be offered at Ambler SAAC at 45 Forest Avenue in Ambler (Montgomery County) on April 16 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Non-members wishing to eat lunch must pre-register by April 13 and are requested to provide a donation of $2.00. Please contact (215) 619-8863.

Department staff will offer "Creating a Spending Plan" – which outlines the differences between wants and needs; setting "SMART" goals; creating a spending plan; and putting the plan into action – at Riverview Manor in Sharon (Mercer County) on April 19. (Open to residents and their guests ONLY)

Department staff will host an informative discussion on avoiding scams and identity theft, reverse mortgages, banking basics, and budgeting during a senior breakfast with Rep. Ted Nesbit at Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road in Mercer (Mercer County) on April 20 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

For Students

Department staff will be participating in the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey (Dauphin County) on April 9 and April 10. (Open to conference attendees ONLY)

A presentation combining "Understanding Credit Reports and Scores," "Banking Basics," and "Creating a Spending Plan" – will be offered as a Financial Literacy Seminar hosted by Rep. Tedd Nesbit for young adults and their parents at Grove City High School, 511 Highland Avenue in Grove City (Mercer County) on April 19 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

For Military

The department will participate in the fourth annual York County Veterans' Expo and Job Fair at the Wyndham Hotel York, 2000 Loucks Road in York (York County) on April 9 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. (Open to active military personnel, veterans of all ages, and military families ONLY)

For General Audiences



Department staff will be participating in the Community Awareness Expo during National Crime Victims' Rights Week at the Berkshire Mall, 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing (Berks County) on April 14 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The presentation "Avoiding Scams and Identity Theft" will be presented to the Rotary Club of Jenkintown at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road in Jenkintown (Montgomery County) on April 24 from 12:15 PM to 1:30 PM.

The STaRT Program (Start Today and Retire Tomorrow) – which focuses on retirement planning, setting goals, and how to achieve those goals – will be offered at the following locations:

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania at 219 Meadville Street, Learning Commons Classroom, 2 nd Floor of the Baron-Forness Library in Edinboro ( Erie County ) on April 24 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

at 219 Meadville Street, Learning Commons Classroom, 2 Floor of the Baron-Forness Library in ( ) on from PA CareerLink Montgomery County at 1855 New Hope Street in Norristown ( Montgomery County ) on April 25 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

( ) on from West Lawn-Wyomissing Hills Library at 101 Woodside Avenue in West Lawn ( Berks County ) on April 26 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

For Professionals

Department staff will participate in the Annual Retirement Financial Literacy Education and Wellness Fair hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and Insurance Center (VAROIC) in Philadelphia on April 19. (Open to VAROIC employees ONLY)

Department staff will host a session entitled, "Preventing Elder Financial Abuse: It Takes a Village," during the Pennsylvania Homecare Association's 2018 Annual Conference in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County) on April 24. (Open to conference attendees ONLY)

The department's Financial Services for Consumers and Business staff works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace. There are a variety of free, non-commercial programs [PDF] and presentations [PDF] available, or a program can be tailored to a specific group's needs.

The department's Calendar of Events can be found online: http://bit.ly/1KIscBZ. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information. To learn more about the Consumer Financial Protection Initiative, search #GovWolfCFPI on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Novak, 717-783-4721

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-administration-announces-consumer-financial-protection-events-for-april-300618765.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities

