The Department of Banking and Securities has launched "Your Annual Financial Checkup," a checklist of seven steps anyone can use to access and review important financial information. In the same way individuals are encouraged to seek an annual health screening as part of maintaining their physical health, an annual financial checkup on issues such as credit reports, medical and insurance information, and banking status can help working adults reach long-term goals and identify and avoid potential problems.

Your Annual Financial Checkup can be found online: www.dobs.pa.gov/Consumers/Learn/Pages/Financial-Checkup.aspx

"Governor Wolf has proclaimed April as 'Financial Capability Month,'" said Wiessmann. "The governor and I are encouraged by the work of many state agencies, private organizations, consumer groups, and businesses that are helping Pennsylvanians become financially capable in their everyday lives."

The Governor's Proclamation can be found online: www.dobs.pa.gov/Documents/Proclamations/Financial%20Capability%20Month%204.2018.pdf

The department will be promoting these resources and events through social media: #FinCapMonth.

A complete listing of the Department of Banking and Securities events can be found online: https://www.secure.dobs.pa.gov/?a=events.home

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Novak, 717-783-4721

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-administration-announces-new-online-resource-to-help-pennsylvanians-achieve-financial-capability-300625735.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities

Related Links

http://www.dobs.pa.gov

