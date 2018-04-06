HARRISBURG, Pa., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Secretary of Banking and Securities Robin L. Wiessmann today announced a new online resource available to working adults designed to help them achieve personal financial capability and independence.
"Providing access to high quality, non-commercial resources that help people learn and take advantage of financial products and services can help Pennsylvanians reach financial independence and build their financial futures," said Wiessmann.
The Department of Banking and Securities has launched "Your Annual Financial Checkup," a checklist of seven steps anyone can use to access and review important financial information. In the same way individuals are encouraged to seek an annual health screening as part of maintaining their physical health, an annual financial checkup on issues such as credit reports, medical and insurance information, and banking status can help working adults reach long-term goals and identify and avoid potential problems.
Your Annual Financial Checkup can be found online: www.dobs.pa.gov/Consumers/Learn/Pages/Financial-Checkup.aspx
"Governor Wolf has proclaimed April as 'Financial Capability Month,'" said Wiessmann. "The governor and I are encouraged by the work of many state agencies, private organizations, consumer groups, and businesses that are helping Pennsylvanians become financially capable in their everyday lives."
The Governor's Proclamation can be found online: www.dobs.pa.gov/Documents/Proclamations/Financial%20Capability%20Month%204.2018.pdf
The department will be promoting these resources and events through social media: #FinCapMonth.
A complete listing of the Department of Banking and Securities events can be found online: https://www.secure.dobs.pa.gov/?a=events.home
MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Novak, 717-783-4721
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-administration-announces-new-online-resource-to-help-pennsylvanians-achieve-financial-capability-300625735.html
SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities
Share this article