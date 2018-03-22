Wolf Administration Calls for Greater Recognition of Gender Diversity's Impact on Business

As the end of Women's History Month approaches, Wiessmann is urging companies and organizations to evaluate their board composition, with the understanding that companies' leadership teams should be more reflective of the increasingly diverse communities and consumer bases they serve, a large segment of which is female.

"I am so proud to be one among the eight extraordinary female cabinet officials of the Wolf Administration," said Wiessmann. "Governor Wolf has made gender diversity a priority for state government, and we are confident that the private sector can make great strides in closing the gender disparity among its leadership ranks."

In the latest PA Money Talks blog post, Wiessmann explores the impacts of gender diversity on business in the first of a series dedicated to topics related to Women in Finance.

"This ongoing challenge requires working collaboratively towards the development of diversity in business leadership. Doing so will serve to strengthen Pennsylvania companies and business, and our overall economy," Wiessmann writes.

