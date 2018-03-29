Wolf Administration Honors All Who Served and Sacrificed in Vietnam War, Encourages Participation in Wall of Faces

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 permanently designates that every year March 29 will be celebrated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It was on March 29, 1973, when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

"In honor of all of the men and women who served in our nation's armed forces throughout history, Pennsylvania is proud to join in the national commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War," Governor Tom Wolf wrote in a proclamation to the DMVA commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War Month in March and Day, March 29.

"Today, and every day, our Vietnam veterans should receive the recognition they earned and deserve," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "They are true American heroes who we can't thank enough for the sacrifices they made on our behalf.

"In the spirit of American patriotism, it is important that we let all of our veterans and their families know how much we appreciate what they have done for our country. We should shake the hand of veterans when we see them in the community, take time to learn about their service and thank them. They are a great part of American history."



Carrelli added that National Vietnam War Veterans Day is also a good time to draw attention to the national Vietnam War Wall of Faces program.



For the past few years, the DMVA has partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) in Washington, D.C., to find a photo of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall – commonly referred to as The Wall. The VVMF is posting the photos on a virtual Wall of Faces in order to put a face and a story to every name, allowing these Vietnam veterans to be honored by family, friends and others from around the world.



"As time passes, it is crucial that we do not let the memory of our fallen Vietnam War heroes fade," said Carrelli. "By putting a face with the name of every Pennsylvanian listed on The Wall, we can more easily remember those who sacrificed greatly while defending our freedom and help to keep their legacy alive."



Though great progress has been made to find all 3,151 photos of service members from Pennsylvania whose names are on The Wall, there are still 34 missing. The DMVA continues to search feverishly for the remaining photos, but help from the community is needed.

A complete list of Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans whose photos are still needed can be found by going to www.veterans.pa.gov, and clicking on Wall of Faces. Instructions on how to submit a photo can be found at http://www.vvmf.org/how-to-submit.

To view the virtual Wall of Faces, go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.

Read Governor Wolf's proclamation commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War Month and Day at Proclamation.

