Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Gourmet announced today that the Precision Griddle is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle will be available for purchase in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "When you're busy Christmas morning with nonstop pancake-flipping and bacon-sizzling for hungry houseguests, you'll be grateful to have this stainless-steel stovetop plugged in next to your range."

The Wolf Gourmet precision griddle is designed with a thick, professional-grade cast aluminum cooking surface that lets you grill, sear, sauté, and even steam all your favorite foods. Precision heating elements and advanced temperature control cook food evenly and mirror the quality and exactness of a built-in Wolf griddle. A one-of-a-kind vented stainless-steel lid lets you steam foods, like scallops, shrimp and vegetables in minutes. When you're done, the nonstick surface wipes down easily.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

Wolf Appliance, Inc., the industry's leader in premium cooking equipment, is extending its tradition of excellent standards to countertop appliances for home use. The Wolf Gourmet line of cookware, cutlery and small countertop appliances delivers Wolf's professional touches, consistent performance and outstanding quality with every use.

