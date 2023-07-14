Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims against Applied Digital Corporation

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Digital Corporation ("Applied Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APLD) for violations of federal securities laws.

Wolf Haldenstein is investigating whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Applied Digital is the subject of short seller reports published by The Bear Cave and Wolfpack Research on July 6, 2023.

According to these published reports, the Company has made multiple changes to its business model since going public. The reports also allege related party transactions, conflicts of interest, and governance failures. Based upon these reports, shares of Applied Digital fell by more than 14% in intraday trading on the same day.

