Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Equinix, Inc. for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equinix, Inc. ("Equinix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:EQIX) for violations of the securities laws.

The focus of the investigation is to whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

Equinix is the subject of a report released by Hindenburg Research on March 20, 2024, titled: "Equinix Exposed: Major Accounting Manipulation, Core Business Decay and Selling an AI Pipe Dream As Insiders Cashed Out Hundreds of Millions."

According to the report, Hindenburg's "investigation, which included a review of financial and litigation records and interviews with 37 former Equinix employees, industry experts and competitors, revealed that Equinix manipulates its accounting for AFFO ("adjusted funds from operations"), the key profitability metric for REITs. We estimate this metric was overstated by at least 22% in 2023 alone."

On this news, shares declined from a close of $844.58 per share on March 19, 2024, down to a closing price of $824.88 on March 20, 2024. The stock continued down on subsequent trading days.

On March 25, 2024, Equinix announced that the Audit Committee has commenced an independent investigation in relation to the allegations in the short seller report and disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California. Equinix did not refute any allegations made in the report.

On this news, the Company's stock price continued its multi-day decline, closing at $792.52 on March 25, 2024.

