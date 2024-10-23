Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz AO for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of purchasers of the American Depositary Shares ("ADS's") of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz AO (NASDAQ: KSPI) (Kaspi or the "Company").

Kaspi operates a two-sided Super App business model: the Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. The Kaspi.kz Super App with 14.0 million Average MAU as of December 31, 2023, 65% of whom access services daily, has one of the highest levels of daily engagement among selected major mobile applications globally as of June 30, 2023, according to ADL Report. The Company's offerings include payments, marketplace and fintech solutions for both consumers and merchants.

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research published a report entitled "Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Moving Money for Criminals and Kleptocrats[,]" which alleged that "Kaspi has systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims … that the Company has zero exposure to Russia." Culper alleges that its research "exposes this grave deception: we believe not only do Kaspi's relationships with Russian partners permeate every segment of the business, but in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and into 2024, Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi's reported growth."

Further, Culper alleged that "Kaspi's history of shadowy dealmaking, which raises not only related party and self-dealing concerns, but also exposes the Company's vast, longstanding ties to bad actors including sanctioned oligarchs and Russian mobsters."

On this news, Kaspi's ADS price declined from $119.01 per ADS on September 18, 2024, down to $99.81 per ADS on September 19, 2024.

