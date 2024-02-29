Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating SSR Mining Inc. for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) ("the Company").

The focus of the investigation is to whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

On February 13, 2024, a landslide occurred at the Company's Copler gold mine in eastern Turkey that resulted in at least eight workers being trapped. Search and rescue operations to locate the nine missing workers at the mine are still continuing. The Copler mine is the Company's second-largest gold producing mine. In 2020, the same mine was shut down following a cyanide leak into the Euphrates, roughly 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) away. It reopened two years later after the Company was fined and a cleanup operation completed.

On February 18, 2024, the operations of the Company's Copler gold mine in Turkey was suspended until further notice after Turkey revoked its environmental permit. On this day, Turkey also detained the director of the Company managing the gold mine.

Since the incident, the Turkish Ministry of the Environment has been regularly monitoring the surface water, groundwater, soil, and air quality in the region.

On February 19, 2024, Bloomberg News reported that Turkey plans to fine SSR's local unit over the mine spill.

On this news, the stock price dropped 53.7% from $9.72/share on February 12th to close at $4.50/share on February 13th.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP