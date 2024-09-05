Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating WisdomTree. Inc. (NYSE: WT) for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in WisdomTree. Inc. (NYSE: WT) ("WisdomTree" or the "Company")

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

On August 6, 2024, WisdomTree disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") advising the Company that the SEC has made a "preliminary determination" to file an enforcement action "alleging violations of certain provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws" related to three exchange-traded series of WisdomTree Trust that pursued Environmental, Social and Government ("ESG") focused strategies.

The recommendation could involve a civil injunctive action, or any other action allowed by law, and could seek fines and injunctions, WisdomTree said in a regulatory filing. The board of trustees for the WisdomTree Trust approved the liquidation of the ESG funds last December, citing persistent lack of investor demand and limited prospects for future asset growth. The liquidations were completed in February. When they were in operation, the ESG funds had about $119 million in average assets under management.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

