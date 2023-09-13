Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Forever 21 Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of victims of the Forever 21 data breach. Forever 21 has about 500 retail locations and an online store.

On March 20, 2023, Forever 21 became aware of a cyber-incident that impacted it systems. After an investigation, Forever 21 determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain Forever 21 systems at various times between January 5, 2023 and March 21, 2023 (the "Data Breach").

The unauthorized third party obtained select files from certain Forever 21 systems during this time period. The files involved contained the personal information of 539,207 of Forever 21's current and former employees, such as their names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, bank account numbers (without access code or pin), and information regarding their Forever 21 health plans, including enrollment and premiums paid.

On or around August 29, 2023, Forever 21 began notifying current and former employees of the Data Breach. If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Forever 21 and you reside in the United States and if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

