Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CURX)

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CURX) (the "Company" or "Curanex").

The investigation concerns whether Curanex and certain officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased shares of Curanex and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

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Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a developmental stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovering, developing, and commercializing botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from immune and inflammatory diseases.

Curanex conducted its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on August 26, 2025, selling 3.75 million shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $15 million. The IPO was conducted on a firm commitment basis by lead underwriter Dominari Securities. Dominari would exercise an overallotment of 562,500 additional shares.

In the days following the IPO, the Company's shares rose on very high daily trading volumes. The Company's stock price peaked on September 16, 2025, closing at $9.16 per share. At the close of trading on September 17, 2025, the stock was halted due to extreme volatility and plummeted to $1.51 per share by closing, on trading volume of 26 million shares.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP