Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Driven" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRVN).

The investigation concerns whether Driven and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2026, Driven filed a Notice of Non-Reliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), disclosing that "there were material errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 ('fiscal year 2024') and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 ('fiscal year 2023') contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024, and in our previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement (the 'Restatement')."

Among other errors and deficiencies, Driven also disclosed its "conclusion that our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 27, 2025."

On this news, Driven's stock price fell $5.01 per share, or 30.16%, to close at $11.60 per share on February 25, 2026.

