Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Magnitude International Ltd (NASDAQ: MAGH)

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Magnitude International Ltd (NASDAQ: MAGH) (the "Company" or "Magnitude").

The investigation concerns whether Magnitude and certain officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased shares of Magnitude and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Magnitude International Ltd operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical installation, planning, design, material selection, testing, commissioning, and certification services. Magnitude International serves residential customers in Singapore.

Magnitude filed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on August 11, 2025, issuing 2.2 million shares at $4.00 per share. The Lead Underwriter was Bancroft Capital

On December 19, 2025, The Nasdaq Stock Market announced that trading was halted in Magnitude pending additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") effected a trading suspension in Magnitude on December 5, 2025. The last sale price of the listed shares was $6.76 per share.

Trading has remained halted since December 4, 2025.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP