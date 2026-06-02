Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNBR).

The investigation concerns whether Sleep Number and certain officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased shares of Sleep Number and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Sleep Number Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets a line of air bed mattresses. The Company provides a variety of beds, bedding, pillows, mattress pads and layers, sheets, duvets, bed skirts, bases, furniture, bed accessories, and blankets. Sleep Number serves customers in the United States.

On May 12, 2026, Sleep Number issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Sleep Number announced a GAAP earnings loss of $2.19 per share, missing consensus estimates by $1.72 per share, and revenue of $318.99 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.73 million. Sleep Number also suspended its financial guidance, citing its "previously announced engagement of Guggenheim Securities to evaluate strategic and financing options".

On this news, Sleep Number's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 22.45%, to close at $1.90 per share on May 12, 2026.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP