WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: MANAGED CARE OF NORTH AMERICA DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

05 Jun, 2023

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of victims of the Managed Care of North America ("MCNA") data breach. 

MCNA counts itself as the largest dental insurer in the country for government-sponsored plans covering children and seniors. MCNA works with state Medicaid agencies and the Children's Health Insurance Program, including Aetna Better Health of New York, Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus and MetroPlus Health Plan, all of which "may have" lost information, according to MCNA.

On March 6, 2023, MCNA learned of suspicious activity on its computer network. After an investigation, MCNA determined that an unknown third party accessed its computer systems between February 26, 2023 and March 7, 2023, and that the personal information of more than 8.9 million individuals was compromised (the "Data Breach"). On April 7, after MCNA refused to pay $10 million in ransom, the sensitive information was uploaded onto the "dark web." Samples of the leaked data confirm the control of patient data.

On May 4, 2023, MCNA told the state Medicaid agency that information taken included: first and last names; addresses; dates of birth; phone numbers; email addresses; Social Security numbers; driver's license numbers/other government-issued ID numbers; health insurance information; medical records; medical bills; and insurance claims.       

On or around May 26, 2023, MCNA began notifying consumers of the Data Breach. If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from MCNA and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

