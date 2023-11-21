Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: McLaren Health Care Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of victims of the McLaren Health Care ("McLaren") ransomware attack that took down the computer network at its 14 Michigan hospitals in late August and early September and which could have also resulted in the leak of patient data onto the dark web.

A ransomware gang known as BlackCat/AlphV claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, posting online that it stole 6 terabytes of McLaren's data, including the personal information of 2.5 million patients. Ransomware, a type of malware that can shut down an entire network, is used to steal data before encrypting the system. The stolen information is then held hostage until a ransom is paid. McLaren shared a statement saying, "We are investigating reports that some of our data may be available on the dark web and will notify individuals whose information was impacted, if any, as soon as possible."

If you received a NOTICE from McLaren and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex litigation.

