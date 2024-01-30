Wolf Home Products Expanding High-Quality Kitchen & Bath Offerings into Colorado

Colorado-area building professionals will now have easy access to a wide selection of kitchen & bath products

YORK, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced its expansion into Colorado, which will equip area building professionals with a comprehensive, high-quality kitchen & bath portfolio that meets varying style preferences and budgets.

This move enhances the company's ability to serve the greater Denver area and the I-25 corridor from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Colorado Springs, Colorado, providing dealers and contractors with efficient access to all Wolf branded products.

Products will have efficient, weekly shipping available, and be serviced out of Wolf Home Products' new, state-of-the-art, 1 million square foot warehouse and distribution center in Wilmington, Illinois. Priority shipping will be available for select kitchen & bath products in stock. Fast, one-week delivery times and proven reliability ensure customers receive the products they need, when they need them.

Among some of the in-demand kitchen & bath products stocked in Wilmington include:

Wolf Classic™: These hand-crafted cabinets with all plywood construction, dovetail drawers, and soft door and drawers comes with a lifetime warranty to provide a beautiful, long-lasting appearance.

These hand-crafted cabinets with all plywood construction, dovetail drawers, and soft door and drawers comes with a lifetime warranty to provide a beautiful, long-lasting appearance. Builders Mark™ : Available in assorted door styles and colors, these budget-friendly quality cabinets are designed to meet the needs of homebuilders, contractors, and multifamily projects.

: Available in assorted door styles and colors, these budget-friendly quality cabinets are designed to meet the needs of homebuilders, contractors, and multifamily projects. Wolf Surfaces: Whether it's Quartz, Natural Granite, Solid Surface or Cultured Marble, Wolf has a vanity top available to meet varying customer needs. They come in multiple colors with in-stock and custom sizes available and budgets to fit varying preferences. Additionally, Wolf can help with shower remodels with its innovative cultured marble wall panel surrounds available from Wolf Showers .

"Expanding our presence into Colorado marks a significant milestone, as it showcases our commitment to customer service and to business growth for our customers and suppliers in the Rocky Mountain region," said Matt Keen, Regional Vice President at Wolf Home Products. "We strive to bring only the highest standards of excellence to everything we do – and that means not just providing quality products, but making sure our customers in the Colorado area are taken care of every step of the way with prompt delivery and proven reliability."

With this expansion, Wolf Home Products' will continue to provide dealers and contractors with an extensive portfolio of high-quality products that help to create beautiful, enduring spaces.

To learn more about Wolf Home Products' expansive product portfolio, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

