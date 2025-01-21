Wolf Home Products® Launches Gallery™ Railing: A Modern Solution for Elevated Outdoor Living

The innovative new railing system combines sleek design, effortless maintenance, and easy installation, catering to dealers and contractors aiming to meet today's demand for enhanced outdoor spaces.

YORK, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, a PrimeSource Building Products brand and leader in premium outdoor living and building solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Gallery™ Railing, a versatile new product line designed to transform outdoor environments. Featuring a modern, slim-profile aluminum design and available in a contemporary horizontal cable look or the classic appeal of square balusters, Gallery Railing transforms balconies, decks, and patios into spaces that seamlessly blend style and safety.

This railing offers a durable, low-maintenance solution that enhances views and creates versatile outdoor environments. Post this The innovative new Gallery™ Railing system combines sleek design, effortless maintenance, and easy installation, catering to dealers and contractors aiming to meet today’s demand for enhanced outdoor spaces.

Launched nationwide on January 20, 2025, through PrimeSource Building Products authorized dealers, Gallery Railing caters to dealers and contractors looking for reliable, easy-to-install solutions to satisfy their customers' evolving preferences.

"With Gallery Railing, we're empowering our dealer and contractor partners to deliver the modern outdoor living spaces their customers demand," said Mark Simmers, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Product, and Market Development at Wolf Home Products. "As trends shift toward contemporary, streamlined designs, this railing offers a durable, low-maintenance solution that enhances views and creates versatile outdoor environments."

The key features and benefits of Gallery Railing include:

Modern Design with Unobstructed Views: Horizontal cable infill made from 316 Marine-grade stainless steel offers clear sightlines, while black square balusters provide a timeless alternative, catering to a variety of aesthetic preferences.





Durable Construction: Crafted from AAMA 2604 powder-coated, extruded aluminum, the system resists rust, corrosion, and weathering, ensuring years of beauty without the need for painting or staining.





Customizable Heights and Sizes: Available in 36" and 42" heights with 6' and 8' sections for horizontal cables, offering flexibility for a wide range of applications.





Easy Installation: Templates and tension-fit balusters simplify installation, and horizontal cables require no special tools, ensuring quick and straightforward setup.





Templates and tension-fit balusters simplify installation, and horizontal cables require no special tools, ensuring quick and straightforward setup. Safety and Compliance: Engineered to meet IBC/IRC safety codes, providing peace of mind without compromising style.

The growing popularity of aluminum railings stems from their slim profiles and contemporary look, perfectly reflected in Gallery Railing's streamlined design.

Wolf Home Products offers a suite of resources to support the launch of Gallery Railing, including installation guides, videos, and dealer tools available on its website.

Dealers and contractors should contact their local PrimeSource or Wolf sales representative for more information about Gallery Railing. Gallery Railing is distributed exclusively through PrimeSource Building Products in select markets.

For more details on Gallery Railing and Wolf Home Products' full suite of outdoor living solutions, visit WolfHomeProducts.com or contact the media relations team at 312-565-0044 ext. 1136.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

About PrimeSource Building Products

PrimeSource Building Products® is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions, building materials, and outdoor living products serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling customers. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, Wolf Home Products®, and other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages worldwide sourcing capabilities and fulfillment centers nationwide to supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories, decking, railing and trim, among others.

For more information, please visit www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.

SOURCE Wolf Home Products