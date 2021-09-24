WoLF Member Cited for Hate Crime for Feminist Stickers

Pettersen says that in July she placed feminist stickers along State Street in a variety of locations that have other stickers and graffiti on them, including telephone poles and a dispenser box for "Our Lives," an LGBT magazine. Because gender identity is not a protected class in Wisconsin, it is unclear what the basis is for the hate crime enhancement.

"The pursuit of these charges is intended to chill the free speech of women's rights advocates."

The stickers included the slogans: "Woman = Adult Human Female," "Trans Lie$ Matter" (a reference to Big Pharma support for the gender industry), "Everything is Transphobic," and "TERF Collective."

Pettersen, a WoLF member and founder of Women's Liberation Radio News, became the subject of a years-long smear and harassment campaign by Madison anti-feminists after she spoke out against gender ideology. This campaign has included threats of violence against her in a local Facebook group.

"Even if true, stickering feminist slogans in areas already full of stickers and grafiti is neither disorderly nor hateful," said Lauren Adams, WoLF Legal Director. "The pursuit of these charges is intended to chill the free speech of women's rights advocates. If the police want to stop hate crimes, they should investigate the threats against Thistle instead of using tax-payer money to facilitate anti-woman bullying by extremist activists."

WoLF has launched a petition calling on the Dane County DA to drop the citation and not pursue criminal charges against Thistle Pettersen.

Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to protecting, restoring, and advancing the rights of women and girls. For media inquiries please contact: [email protected]

Pettersen is represented by Sarah Schmeiser of Stroud, Willink, and Howard, LLC.

SOURCE Women's Liberation Front

