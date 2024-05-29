'Wolf of Wall Street' Legend Jordan Belfort Joins Forces with Philanthropist Nancy Ross's #VoicesForVictoria Campaign for Naloxone Awareness

Belfort joins forces with Voices For Victoria in response to the call of the Victoria's Voice Foundation to spread awareness of the use of Naloxone to end the worsening fentanyl and opioid crisis.

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, pop culture icon, and entrepreneur Jordan Belfort has joined forces with Victoria's Voice Foundation to launch an urgent #VoicesForVictoria campaign to end opioid overdose deaths and raise awareness for the importance of overdose reversal sprays like Naloxone.

June 6th National Naloxone Awareness Day

The initiative has enlisted the "Wolf of Wall Street" legend as one of its celebrity advocates—amongst other public figures—to back Voices For Victoria, a movement initiated by philanthropist Nancy Ross in support of Victoria's Voice Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission of educating individuals on substance abuse prevention and addiction resources.

For Ross—a mother, investigative journalist, philanthropist, and overdose awareness advocate—the fight to save the next generation is one that hits close to home.

"As a mom, I want to know that I'm helping to create a better world for my three children," Ross says. "We have to fight to save people from the clutches of this epidemic, and for the many students and community members whom this has already affected."

Every single day, nearly 300 people die from a drug overdose in the United States. As one of the campaign's lead advocates, Belfort is helping to lead the charge to help save the next generation.

Various initiatives leading up to National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 are in the works with Belfort and other high-profile celebrities and government officials. Most recently, the author hosted a live TikTok Q&A session to share critical information about his journey to sobriety and support for the movement.

Known for creating content which regularly amasses over 71 million likes, Belfort utilized the live TikTok session to respond to hundreds of incoming inquiries, encouraging viewers to advocate for the observance of June 6th.

By kickstarting an empowering social media campaign called #VoicesForVictoria, Ross sends a powerful message to communities across the nation that change is just around the corner, and that no life deserves to go overlooked. Using her platform alongside a suite of celebrity ambassadors has the influence to make a real difference in this fight against opioid overdose.

To learn more about Naloxone resources, please visit the official Victoria's Voice Foundation website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Glovaski at Gloverse

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917.213.4473

SOURCE Voices For Victoria