WOLF POPPER LLP ANNOUNCE A PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT REGARDING PURCHASERS OF APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC. COMMON STOCK

IN RE APPLIED THERAPEUTICS

SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No. 1:24-cv-09715 (DLC) (VF) CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK OF APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC. ON A U.S. BASED EXCHANGE BETWEEN JANUARY 3, 2024 AND DECEMBER 2, 2024, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS")

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

Capitalized terms used in this notice that are not otherwise defined are defined in the Amended Stipulation of Settlement, dated November 20, 2025 ("Stipulation") available at www.APLTSecuritiesSettlement.com (the "Settlement Website").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on March 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Denise Cote at the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 18B, New York, NY 11201, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned action as set forth in the Stipulation for $15,000,000 in cash and warrants to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. ("Applied" or the "Company") common stock at $0.48 per share should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Lead Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund and, if so, in what amount; and (4) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate.

IF YOU PURCHASED APPLIED COMMON STOCK BETWEEN JANUARY 3, 2024 THROUGH DECEMBER 2, 2024, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release ("Claim Form") and required documentation electronically through www.APLTSecuritiesSettlement.com (no later than April 8, 2026) or by mail (postmarked no later than April 8, 2026). Your failure to submit your Claim Form by April 8, 2026, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased Applied common stock between January 3, 2024 through December 2, 2024, inclusive, and do not request exclusion from the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Claim Form.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must submit a written request to exclude yourself (opt out) such that it is received no later than February 26, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Longform Notice. If your request to opt out is not received by February 26, 2026, or fails to include the required information as set forth in the Longform Notice, your request to opt out will be rejected.

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, the request by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed 20% of the Settlement Amount and expenses not to exceed $50,000. Any objections must be in writing and filed with the Court and sent to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel so that it is received no later than February 26, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Longform Notice. If your objection is not received by February 26, 2026 or fails to include the required information as set forth in the Longform Notice, your objection will be rejected. Only Class Members may object. You cannot opt out of the Class and also object to the Settlement.

This Summary Notice advises potential Class Members of information about In re Applied Therapeutics Securities Litigation, No. 1:24-cv-09705 (S.D.N.Y.) ("Litigation") and the proposed Settlement of the Litigation. For all details of the Settlement, read the Stipulation and Longform Notice, which are available for download from www.APLTSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at the contact information below in this Summary Notice.

If you have not received or downloaded a copy of the Longform Notice, which more completely describes the Litigation, the Settlement, and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to or opt out of the Settlement), and a Claim Form, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other Settlement documents, online at www.APLTSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Applied Therapeutics Securities Settlement

c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Longform Notice, the Stipulation, or for a Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

WOLF POPPER LLP

Joshua W. Ruthizer

845 Third Avenue, 12th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: 877-370-7703

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

DATED: December 19, 2025

