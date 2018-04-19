On April 18, 2018, after the market closed, ACETO disclosed that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon," and suspended "further financial guidance for at least the balance of the fiscal year." The Company also disclosed that "the Company anticipates recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures." ACETO also disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, who had joined the company two months earlier.

As a result of the disclosure, ACETO stock price declined $4.74 per share or 64%, to close at $2.66 per share on April 19, 2018.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP

Fei-Lu Qian

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Tel.: 877.370.7703

Fax: 877.370.7704

Email: fqian@wolfpopper.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-investors-in-aceto-corporation-300633378.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP

Related Links

http://www.wolfpopper.com

