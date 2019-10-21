Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Infosys Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

According to news stories published on October 21, 2019, an anonymous group of Infosys employees who call themselves "Ethical Employees" sent a whistleblower letter to the Infosys's Board of Director alleging that the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were involved in unethical practices to boost Infosys's revenues and profits. The whistleblowers claim they have emails and recordings of conversations on the relevant matters. An Infosys spokesperson has confirmed that Infosys has received the letter and that its audit committee will review the matter.

As a result of this news, Infosys's American Depositary Receipt (ADR) price traded down to $9.15 per ADR, or down 13.4% on very heavy trading volume.

Infosys investors should contact Robert Finkel at (212) 759-4600 or (877) 370-7703 or at rfinkel@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper LLP

Robert C. Finkel

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Tel.: (212) 451-9620

Tel.: (877) 370-7703

Fax: (877) 370-7704

Email: rfinkel@wolfpopper.com

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP

