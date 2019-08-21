Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Adds Attorney, A. Jill Guingcangco, to its Litigation Department

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin LLP welcomes attorney A. Jill Guingcangco to its litigation department in its Las Vegas office.

Ms. Guingcangco's practice is primarily focused on civil, commercial, and class action litigation. She has experience in general liability litigation matters, and has represented both individuals and large corporations. She is currently admitted to practice in the State of Nevada and the United States District Court, District of Nevada.

"Jill's proven track record of successfully representing clients in a broad range of litigation matters, as well as being well-versed in litigation avoidance techniques, makes her an ideal addition to our Las Vegas office," said Don Springmeyer, managing partner of the litigation department in Nevada.

She expressed that she joined Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP because of its prestigious reputation in the legal community, and to learn from and be mentored by the extremely talented and accomplished attorneys at the firm. She explained, "The firm provides a great platform to grow as an attorney and gain further experience in various areas of law. In addition, management's encouragement to take on pro bono work also says a lot about the firm's stance on providing legal services to those in need in our community."

Ms. Guingcangco received her undergraduate degree from the University of Manitoba and her Juris Doctorate degree from University of North Dakota School of Law. She is based in the firm's Las Vegas office.

About WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

