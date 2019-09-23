Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Adds Civil Litigation Attorney Alexander B. Boris

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin LLP has added litigator Alexander B. Boris to its Los Angeles team.

Mr. Boris is an experienced litigator who is skilled in all aspects of the pre-trial, trial, and settlement process. His practice focuses on complex civil litigation, real estate, community associations, and construction defect. He also has extensive experience in alternative dispute resolution, successfully negotiating millions of dollars in settlements on behalf of his clients. Mr. Boris is licensed to practice in both the California and Nevada.

Mr. Boris explained that his main objective as a litigator is to get the best outcome for his clients, "Sometimes that's going to trial, while other times it's saving the expense of trial for the benefit of the client. Knowing the proper route to take is all part of the battle."

Prior to joining the firm, he started his legal career at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, where he practiced general liability litigation. He went on to expand his skillset as a litigator working as a personal injury attorney focusing on wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and premise liability at Lalezary Law Firm.

He feels Wolf Rifkin is the ideal place for him to take on meaningful cases that benefit the community as whole.

Mr. Boris received his undergraduate degree from the Yeshiva University and his J.D. from University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is based at the firm's West Los Angeles office.

About WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bianna Gontar

(310) 478-1100

bgontar@wrslawyers.com

SOURCE Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin LLP

Related Links

http://www.wrslawyers.com

