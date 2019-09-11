Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Adds Music and Intellectual Property Attorney, Christiane Kinney, to its Entertainment Department

Christiane has twenty years of experience representing a diverse client roster of artists, celebrities, and intellectual property owners. She has built a multi-faceted practice with a focus on entertainment law transactions, brand management, and intellectual property litigation. In her career, she has advised Platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning recording artists, songwriters and their estates, Presidential candidates, published authors, professional athletes, award-winning filmmakers/producers, and visual artists in all facets of entertainment, litigation, and business matters.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Kinney worked at LeClairRyan, LLP, where she was the chair of the Entertainment Industry team. In addition to her legal acumen, she is an accomplished musician and songwriter, with awards and distinctions from Billboard, ASCAP, International Songwriting Competition and more. As a dedicated musician, she offers her clients a unique perspective that goes beyond the legal landscape of the deal-making process.

She feels that the firm will be an ideal fit for her practice. She explained, "The level of dedication that I have consistently observed from other attorneys at the firm, along with my joining a team of seasoned attorneys who are well-versed in music and entertainment transactions, will bring a wonderful level of synergy and depth of experience for my clients." She added, "I think Wolf Rifkin is going to be an amazing platform in terms of the ability to expand my practice as well, and to offer specialty services to clients beyond traditional entertainment and IP litigation."

Ms. Kinney received her undergraduate education from University of California, Irvine, and her J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law. She is based at the firm's West Los Angeles office.

About WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bianna Gontar

(310) 478-1100

bgontar@wrslawyers.com

SOURCE Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP

Related Links

WRSLawyers.com

