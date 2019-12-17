Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Expands Real Estate & Community Association Practice with the Addition of Sahil Shah

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP has added Sahil Shah to its Los Angeles team.

Mr. Shah has over 10 years of experience in all aspects of real estate, environmental, and community association law. His practice focuses on real estate transactions including leasing of industrial, retail, and office properties as well as the purchase and sale of residential and commercial properties. He also advises clients on environmental regulatory matters including the remediation of property with environmental contamination and compliance with California's Proposition 65. Additionally, Sahil acts as counsel to community associations and their management companies.

Mr. Shah explained that his main objective when representing his clients is to learn what is important them and work to achieve the best outcome that meets their needs. He believes that Wolf, Rifkin will provide him the opportunity to continue providing personalized service to his clients and also expand his practice. "Wolf, Rifkin is made up of thoughtful, dedicated attorneys that will help me continue to grow as a lawyer and provide the best level of service to my clients."

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Shah worked in the Los Angeles office of an international firm where he represented clients in real estate transactions and advised on environmental regulatory matters.

Mr. Shah received his undergraduate degree from University of California, Irvine and his J.D. from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, College of Law. He is based at the firm's West Los Angeles office.

