Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin LLP Expands their Transactional Corporate Practice With the Addition of Corporate Attorney, Eli Shahmoon

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin LLP has welcomed corporate attorney Eli Shahmoon to its Los Angeles team.

Eli has over 20 years of experience advising clients in all aspects of corporate law, including public and private financing, venture capital and fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and general business operations.

In his career, Mr. Shahmoon has developed a multi-faceted practice advising clients that range from multi-billion-dollar hedge funds to small, fledging tech start-up companies. He has diversified his experience across multiple industries including publishing, consumer products, technical and financial services. As a result of his advanced knowledge of all business models, his clients often turn to him when seeking operational and marketing guidance in addition to legal counsel.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Shahmoon worked at firms in both Los Angeles and New York. He began his career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, public and private finance transactions, asset securitization and banking. Further in his career, he was a partner in Shahmoon & Ellisen LLP and Encore Law Group. Additionally, Mr. Shahmoon honed his business acumen while serving as Chief Operating Officer of Gandhara Capital Management in London, an international hedge fund management company with over $2 billion assets under management.

Mr. Shahmoon feels that Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP will be the ideal environment for him to successfully serve his clients needs. He explained, "I think that Wolf Rifkin is a great platform, given the breadth of all of the attorneys' experience, both corporate and litigation, to fully service my clients in the ways that I could not without the firm's backing."

Mr. Shahmoon received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his J.D./MBA from New York University. He is based at the firm's West Los Angeles office.

ABOUT WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

