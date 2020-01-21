Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Responsible For Recent Major Music Publishing Acquisition Deal

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP represented Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 in a recent major catalog sales deal, putting them at the forefront of this ever-growing business trend. This was the third major sales transaction of this kind handled by the firm in 2019. The firm has devoted itself to identifying sale and purchase opportunities for their clients' music publishing catalogs.

The most recent deal being The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited's acquisition of Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge's iconic catalog. The music of Blink-182 is considered to be one of the key influencers in the development of the genre, selling over 13 million albums in the US and over 50 million albums worldwide to date. Hipgnosis acquired 100% of Tom DeLonge's copyrights in this catalog which consists of 157 songs, including his catalog from 'Angels and Airwaves', the band he formed in 2004.

"It's been an honor to work on the sale of my client's music publishing catalog. We see a high demand for these type of deals from non-traditional industry players, making it a lucrative opportunity for clients with historic catalogs," says Heidy Vaquerano, Esq. of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP.

ABOUT WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bianna Gontar

(310) 478-4100

bgontar@wrslawyers.com

SOURCE Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP

Related Links

http://www.wrslawyers.com

