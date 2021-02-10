WoLF Submits Petition for Rulemaking to Ed. Dept. on Protecting Title IX Rights of Women and Girls

"Feminists are stepping up to defend the rights that previous generations fought for." - Natasha Chart Tweet this

In January 2021, the Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Education affirmed that Title IX regulations allow single-sex spaces and sports. But last week, the incoming Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, stated that he will not enforce Title IX, and will instead allow male athletes, who identify as female, to play in women's and girls' sports.

The petition put forth by WoLF asks the Department of Education to affirm that:





"Sex" under Title IX refers to biological sex. "Gender identity" is "a person's belief that they have an internal sense of self-identification as male, female, both, or neither, that is incongruent with one's sex." Single-sex spaces and services, including sports, are provided by sex and not on the basis of a person's belief about their sex. True statements about biological sex, based in material reality, are protected by the first amendment.

"These proposed provisions are a completely appropriate implementation of the executive order," said Lauren Adams, WoLF Legal Director. "The rules we suggest would protect students who have a 'gender identity' from discrimination while also ensuring women and girls continue to have equal access to educational opportunities."

Natasha Chart, WoLF Executive Director, said, "This petition is an important first step towards holding the Biden administration accountable for how their policies will harm women and girls. Feminists are stepping up to defend the rights that previous generations fought for."

The agency has 60 days to respond to the petition.

Recent polling found that 67% of voters agree that males who identify as transgender should not be permitted to compete in female athletics.

Petition Details:

Petition For Rulemaking To Protect The Title IX Rights Of Women And Girls

Docket No. ED-2020-OGC-0163

Submitted: 2/8/21

