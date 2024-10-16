WOLFBOX Celebrates Five Years of Innovation, Global Expansion

International automotive electronics leader reflects on rapid growth, will mark milestone

with anniversary sale

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOLFBOX, a leading innovator in automotive electronics, is marking its fifth anniversary this month with a look back at its trajectory of rapid global growth.

Over the past five years, WOLFBOX has built a reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality automotive products that are as reliable as they are advanced. The company today sells high-quality dash cams, jump starters, electric vehicle chargers and more.

Leading innovator in automotive electronics, WOLFBOX, celebrates fiveyears of innovation and global expansion

Since its founding in 2019 with the launch of the G840S dash cam, WOLFBOX has rapidly earned a reputation for innovation and quality in the vehicle electronics market. In the subsequent five years, the brand has successfully expanded its global footprint to over 70 countries, boasting a user base that has exceeded half a million satisfied customers. WOLFBOX has expanded its product categories to include smart mirror dash cams, car fridge, jump starters, air compressors, electric vehicle chargers and more.

"We're grateful for an incredible first five years and are excited to continue moving forward with innovative ideas and products that meet the evolving needs of drivers everywhere," Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX, said. "For us, driving is more than just getting from point A to point B — it's about the journey. Our mission is to provide top-tier technology that not only enhances the driving experience but also empowers our customers to explore with confidence and embrace new adventures."

WOLFBOX is marking this milestone with an anniversary sale Oct. 16-31, 2024. Customers can enjoy up to $100 off on select products, including the newly upgraded G900 Pro, the newly launched 3-channel dash cam X5, car fridges, and more. Those who make purchases during the anniversary sale on the official website will receive an extended 6-month warranty and double reward points. Additionally, customers who register for membership on the website can participate in a 100%-win prize wheel. The anniversary sale will be available on the WOLFBOX website and on Amazon .

For more information on the anniversary sale, please visit: https://wolfbox.com/pages/anniversary-sale.

About WOLFBOX

As the leading brand in the automotive electronics market, WOLFBOX's product sales cover more than 70 countries and regions around the world. WOLFBOX strives to deliver cutting-edge electronics with the latest trends and up-to-date technology to enhance the driving experience and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers. Meanwhile, WOLFBOX continuously brings up-to-date technology and reliable products for individuals who share the same values of adventure, free spirit, and vitality, to empower them to fully experience the joy of the open road, while ensuring their safety and comfort.

Media Contact

Alex B.

[email protected]

SOURCE WOLFBOX