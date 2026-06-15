Wolfbox Launches HyperFlow 60D Tire Inflator, Built to Deliver 60 Minutes of Continuous Inflation

The new HyperFlow 60D brings sustained-duty output to a portable format, purpose-made for off-road use—trail rigs, overlanding vehicles and RV platforms running 33 to 40-inch tires

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in off-road dash cams and automotive electronics, has launched a new heavy-duty yet portable dual-cylinder tire inflator, the HyperFlow 60D. Developed for off-road vehicles such as trucks, trail rigs, overlanding vehicles and even larger RV platforms, the HyperFlow 60D is engineered for sustained high-output operation in demanding environments. It is capable of inflating a 37-inch off-road tire from 10 to 40 PSI in approximately three minutes while maintaining a 100% duty cycle throughout.

Wolfbox HyperFlow 60D Tire Inflator

In modern off-roading culture, it is common to air down tires to improve traction on rocky trails, sandy beaches and other rough wilderness paths, making a portable tire inflation system an indispensable travel accessory to reinflate tires before hitting the highway again. Wolfbox developed the HyperFlow 60D to solve three frustrations that drivers of off-road vehicles and RVs commonly face: slow reinflation of large-format tires, overheating air pumps during extended use and the time cost of airing up multiple vehicles consecutively. The HyperFlow 60D combines high airflow performance, continuous operation and intelligent auto-inflation controls to help drivers spend less time waiting on air and more time on the trail.

At its core is a 60mm bore diameter dual-cylinder compressor system that allows drivers to inflate several oversized tires in a single session without mandatory cooldown periods. The tire inflator is powered by a high-output motor with pure copper winding capable of delivering 5 CFM at 40 PSI, running for more than 60 minutes straight at 75°F (24°C) and up to 40 minutes at 104°F (40°C). The active cooling architecture features dual-sided fan intake, an open cooling channel and thermal protection that automatically pauses operation. This extends the inflator's service life to an estimated 80 to 100 hours of operation, bringing the continuous-duty performance typically associated with permanently mounted systems into a portable device.

The HyperFlow 60D also features a smart auto-off control that allows users to preset a target pressure. The inflator will automatically stop within ±2 PSI of the preset value, reducing the risk of accidental overinflation and removing the need to constantly monitor pressure manually. The device also provides high-precision pressure readings to one decimal place. These smart features combine to reduce downtime and simplify the process of airing up tires after a lengthy trek off-road, or managing multiple high-pressure tires on an RV.

Constructed for long-term heat and wear resistance, the HyperFlow 60D is made with anodized hard aluminum alloy cylinders, stainless steel valves and PTFE copper powder piston rings. It connects directly to a vehicle battery and utilizes a standard 1/4-inch NPT connector that is compatible with both single-tire and synchronized multi-tire inflation systems.

Wolfbox will be releasing a separate four-tire inflation and deflation kit to supplement the HyperFlow 60D at a later date. The optional four-way hose kit, which is compatible with vehicles with a wheelbase of 155 in (3.9 m), will allow users to inflate or deflate all four tires simultaneously in 10 minutes, making it even faster and easier for off-roaders to adjust tire pressure on the trail. The system is also designed to help off-road groups and convoys efficiently inflate multiple vehicles after a day on the trail.

The Wolfbox HyperFlow 60D is available at $369.99, with a special launch price offering it at $329 on Amazon and the official Wolfbox website.

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflators and deflators, 2-in-1 starters and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has served over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionize the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com and gears.wolfbox.com.

SOURCE Wolfbox