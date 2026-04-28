Wolfbox Expands Beyond Dash Cams with E-RB01 Power Running Boards, Combining Smart Automation and High Durability

Available for Ford, Ram, Chevy pickup trucks and more, the new electric running boards deliver a high-torque motor, IP67 weather sealing, and a 660 lb load-rated platform in one package

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in off-road dash cams and automotive electronics, is expanding its lineup with a new range of auto gear, starting with the official launch of the Wolfbox E-RB01—its first power running boards designed for off-road vehicles.

The electric retractable side steps are custom-built as a premium product for North America's truck aftermarket, introducing a high-performance upgrade for truck owners who want a more capable option than traditional fixed running boards.

Wolfbox E-RB01 power running boards

At launch, the Wolfbox E-RB01 is available for many popular full-size truck brands and models, including the Ford F-150, Ram 1500/2500, and Chevrolet Silverado. Wolfbox plans to release even more options for SUVs and other vehicle models in the coming months.

At its core is a high-torque single motor rated IP67, enabling the running boards to deploy and retract reliably across all conditions—from dusty summer trails and muddy off-road tracks to cold, snowy winter roads—and in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°F to 176°F (-40°C to 80°C).

Even high-pressure washing, water wading and mud bogs do not pose a threat to the E-RB01. While many other aftermarket systems may struggle in harsh conditions, Wolfbox's power running boards are well-suited to the wide range of climates and off-road environments across North America.

Built for high durability, the running boards are made from corrosion-resistant cast aluminum with a PTFE coating, protecting against road salt, rust, and corrosion across seasons. Each step has a six-inch wide platform rated to support up to 660 lbs (300 kg), with an anti-slip surface for secure footing.

With automatic deployment for ultimate ease of use, the E-RB01 boards extend the moment a door opens and fold back when it closes. A built-in anti-pinch sensor rounds things out by detecting any obstruction on the step and halting retraction, preventing injury before anyone gets caught in the way.

Another noticeable benefit is the step height. When deployed, each running board sits between 13 and15 inches from the ground, which is two to four inches lower than many comparable electric running boards on the market. The lower step height makes getting in and out easier for elderly passengers and young children, while pairing naturally with off-road or heavy-duty trucks with two- to four-inch lifts.

The side steps also include integrated LED lighting for better night visibility, and—thanks to a pre-installed motor and wiring with CAN bus integration—connect directly to the vehicle without any need for fussy installation with external sensors.

These features combine to reflect a broader shift in the evolution of aftermarket truck accessories. Once seen as simple utility upgrades, products like the Wolfbox E-RB01 power running boards are premium enhancements that meaningfully enhance the overall driving experience while adding a sharp, modern look to any build

Wolfbox E-RB01 power running boards are available at an introductory price of $1,299.99 through Wolfbox's official product page and Amazon. For a limited time only, use the discount code 13PRBOARD to score 13% off on Amazon or save $55 on the Wolfbox website.

This marks the brand's first step in expanding its product ecosystem, with a newly launched gear-focused website and more auto accessories in the pipeline. For more information on Wolfbox auto accessories, visit gears.wolfbox.com or the Wolfbox Amazon storefront.

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflator and deflators, 2-in-1 starter and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has served over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionize the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com and gears.wolfbox.com.

SOURCE Wolfbox