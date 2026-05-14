Wolfbox SmartSlide Brings Versatile Multi-Mode Control and Enhanced Safety to Electric Tonneau Covers

Featuring four distinct control modes, app-controlled 10-color RGB LED lighting, and an internal emergency escape mechanism, the SmartSlide sets a new benchmark for safety and usability in the aftermarket truck bed category

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in off-road dash cams and electronic automotive accessories, has launched the SmartSlide electric sliding tonneau cover, the newest addition to the brand's growing auto accessories lineup. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and everyday truck drivers, SmartSlide delivers a versatile multi-mode control system, app-controlled 10-color RGB LED lighting, and an easily accessible internal emergency escape mechanism.

Wolfbox SmartSlide electric sliding tonneau cover

A tonneau cover is a truck bed cover that protects contents from weather and theft, and as an aftermarket product has conventionally been a simple, functional add-on. With SmartSlide, Wolfbox has created an advanced user-centric system that integrates automation, safety and real-world usability to make it easier to secure and access truck cargo.

SmartSlide is compatible with a wide range of popular truck models—including the Ford F-150, Raptor, Lightning and Maverick; Chevrolet Silverado 1500; GMC Sierra 1500; Toyota Tacoma and Tundra; and Ram 1500—and more vehicle compatibility is in the pipeline.

A New Safety and Control Standard for Tonneau Covers

SmartSlide is engineered for flexibility and ease of use, featuring one of the most versatile multi-mode control systems available in a tonneau cover. Drivers can open and close the tonneau cover via four distinct control methods:

App-based control for remote access

Dedicated key fob remote

Physical side-mounted buttons

Manual override for fail-safe reliability

The open-close system is fully electric, offering more consistent operation than manual covers. With precise, repeatable sealing and locking every time, SmartSlide ensures cargo remains protected and secure without requiring the driver to repeatedly adjust the locking mechanism. This "set and forget" approach gives drivers consistent confidence in the security of their truck bed at all times.

A standout safety feature of SmartSlide is the emergency escape button located on the inside of the truck bed. This safeguard ensures occupants can always open the cover from inside the bed—an important consideration for enclosed cargo scenarios. While other tonneau covers are focused solely on securing cargo, Wolfbox sets a new safety standard for aftermarket truck bed systems.

Engineered for the Real Outdoors

SmartSlide is built to withstand the demanding conditions found across North America. The tonneau cover is engineered to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -22 to 185°F (-30 to 85°C). The system features an IP56-rated waterproof motor, automotive-grade sealing components, a built-in drainage system, and a full-perimeter sealing design to help protect against rain, snow and dust.

An intelligent obstacle detection system adds an additional layer of protection by halting operation if resistance such as ice buildup is detected, while high-density self-cleaning brushes automatically sweep away dust and debris as the cover operates.

Beyond protecting the contents of the truck bed, SmartSlide is also designed to support weight. Constructed from 6063-T5 aluminum alloy, SmartSlide has an impressive 800-pound (362 kg) static load capacity. This allows the tonneau cover to support demanding use cases such as mounting rooftop tents, cargo carriers and overlanding equipment. To top it all off, integrated T-slot side rails allow for seamless accessory attachment without drilling—enabling users to expand their setup into a fully modular cargo system.

To make cargo management easier at night, Wolfbox added 10-color RGB ED ambient lighting in SmartSlide—a first for tonneau covers. The nifty mobile app lets users switch between task lighting for loading and unloading gear and ambient atmosphere lighting at campsites.

The Wolfbox SmartSlide is now available through the official Wolfbox website for auto gear and Amazon at just $1,999.99 (originally $2,399).

For more information on Wolfbox auto accessories, visit gears.wolfbox.com or the Wolfbox Amazon storefront.

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflators and deflators, 2-in-1 starter and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has served over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate for the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com and gears.wolfbox.com.

SOURCE Wolfbox