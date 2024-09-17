WOLFBOX Launches X5 3-Channel Dash Cam with IMX 678 Sensor and Advanced 3D Noise Reduction

Camera Features High-Quality Recording, Enhanced Night Vision, Voice Control

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOLFBOX , a leading innovator in automotive safety technology, is empowering drivers to be safer and better prepared on the road with the launch of its new WOLFBOX X5 3-channel dash cam. With the best-in-class IMX 678 sensor and the impressive three channel HDR (4K Sony IMX 678 Starvis 2 HDR, 1080P HDR, and 2.5K IMX 335 Starvis HDR) setup, the WOLFBOX X5 captures license plates and other critical details day or night with enhanced image quality and color reproduction.

With its three-channel monitoring system, the dash cam covers the vehicle's front, rear and interior with 4K and 2.5K clarity, significantly reducing blind spots and improving overall driving safety. Users can choose to disable the rear and internal cameras for high-resolution recording, delivering a greater level of detail than ever before.

"The X5 stands out in the industry due to its outstanding image quality," Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX, said. "With every product, we're innovating in a way that addresses the needs of today's drivers. Whether it's exceptional video quality, wireless connectivity or the latest STARVIS 2 sensor, we are making sure drivers get the safest and most seamless experience on the road."

The STARVIS 2 sensor is paired with advanced HDR and 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) technologies, making it possible to capture sharp, well-balanced footage, even when driving in the dark or through poorly lit areas.

WOLFBOX also integrated 5.8GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, giving the X5 faster and more stable wireless performance, plus the WOLFBOX app provides access to easily view, download and share recordings, while built-in GPS tracks all recorded routes and locations.

The X5 dash cam has a hands-free smart voice control feature so users can safely operate the camera while driving. Additionally, the touch screen interface allows for easy access to all functions, making the X5 user-friendly and intuitive.

For 24/7 vehicle protection, the X5 comes equipped with two parking modes, including time-lapse monitoring and collision detection. These modes ensure continuous surveillance, offering peace of mind whether the vehicle is parked or in motion.

WOLFBOX is committed to delivering an excellent user experience, which is why the X5 dash cam comes with a complimentary 128GB high-capacity card, providing ample storage for all driving adventures.

The WOLFBOX X5 three-channel dash cam is available for purchase on the WOLFBOX website and will be available on Amazon starting September 24. For more information, please visit www.wolfbox.com .

About WOLFBOX

As the leading brand in the automotive electronics market, WOLFBOX's product sales cover more than 70 countries and regions around the world. WOLFBOX strives to deliver cutting-edge electronics with the latest trends and up-to-date technology to enhance the driving experience and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers. Meanwhile, WOLFBOX continuously brings up-to-date technology and reliable products for individuals who share the same values of adventure, free spirit, and vitality, to empower them to fully experience the joy of the open road, while ensuring their safety and comfort.

Media Contact

Alex B.

[email protected]

SOURCE WOLFBOX