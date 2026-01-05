Wolfbox's High-Clarity Dash Cam for Off-Roading and High-Powered Air Duster Take the Stage at CES 2026

Innovating gadgets and devices that serve the off-road community, Wolfbox shines the spotlight on two flagship products – the G900 Tripro dash cam (bumper version) designed for off-roading; and the upcoming new Wolfbox MegaFlow 500 Pro, the industry's first handheld high-powered (max 1600g) air duster.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox , a leader in automotive electronics specialized for off-road vehicles, will be exhibiting at CES for the first time in 2026. From 9am to 6pm daily between the show dates of January 6 to 9, the brand will be at CES West Hall Booth 3469 to provide an exciting showcase of two of its flagship products.

Wolfbox G900 Tripro (Bumper Version) Dash Cam

Designed specifically to cater for the more rugged terrain that vehicles like SUVs, 4x4 trucks and overlanders travel through, Wolfbox's flagship G900 Tripro (bumper version) is a 3-channel touchscreen rear view mirror dash cam with a bumper-mounted camera that eliminates blind spots and improves driving safety in backlit or low-light conditions and nighttime scenarios.

The G900 Tripro's first-of-its-kind three camera system features 4K front, 2.5K rear and 1080p bumper-mounted views. Inside the cabin, a smart rearview mirror gives drivers an ultrawide, crystal-clear field of view, eliminating bumper blind spots and assisting drivers to tackle steep grades and challenging trails. And with an IP67 waterproof rating and dust-resistant housing, the G900 Tripro is engineered to reliably handle extreme terrain that comprises rocks, gravel, ruts, mud, sand, and water crossings with ease – ensuring a safer journey on every adventure.

Day or night, vision is delivered in high clarity. The front camera is powered by Sony IMX678 STARVIS 2 sensors and the rear camera features the OmniVision image sensor with PureCel®Plus technology—both state-of-the-art next-generation sensors that deliver superior night vision for confident night driving. And with HDR recording on all three channels, overexposure is prevented in bright sunlight or headlights, preserving detail even when backlit or during dusk trail runs.

The G900 Tripro's smart mirror display features a useful split-screen mode that allows drivers to view all three feeds simultaneously. This handy display assists drivers in navigating obstacles, trail spotting, climbing, rock crawling, mudding, winching, maneuvering off-camber paths, and watching for recovery points. The display also includes voice control, 24-hour parking mode, and 5.8GHz WiFi for rapid video transfer to the Wolfbox app, allowing drivers to share trail footage on the go.

Wolfbox MegaFlow 500 Pro

With its industry-first 1600g of wind pressure, the Wolfbox MegaFlow 500 Pro – slated to launch later this year – is a high-powered handheld air duster that offers unmatched blowing power. Precise power and airflow control is offered via its dial adjustment, enabling users to quickly clean debris, snow and water off vehicles.

The swappable battery allows for even longer and uninterrupted use, while 30W fast-charging means that device downtime is minimized. The Wolfbox MegaFlow 500 Pro is a real workhorse packed into a lightweight, portable device of just 1.5kg.

Wolfbox at CES 2026

Visitors to CES are welcome to pop by the Wolfbox booth at any time during show hours to check out the brand's products.

January 6 to 9, 2026

9am to 6pm daily

West Hall

Booth 3469

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflator and deflators, 2-in-1 starter and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has satisfied over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionise the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.wolfbox.com .

