Wolfe and Stec Explains How Long You Must Be Separated Before Divorce in Illinois

Wolfe and Stec, Ltd.

21 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

How long do I have to wait to file a divorce?

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those going through a divorce in Illinois, the process can seem complicated and drawn out. According to Marc Wolfe, partner at the Illinois-based divorce law firm Wolfe and Stec, one of the most common questions is, "How long do my spouse and I have to be separated before we can get a divorce?"

Wolfe & Stec, Ltd.
Wolfe & Stec, Ltd.

In Illinois, spouses must be separated for at least six months before a divorce can be granted. During the mandatory six-month separation period, spouses must live in separate residences. Simply living in separate rooms under the same roof does not qualify as a separation.

Once the six-month separation requirement has been met, either spouse can file for divorce in Illinois. The divorce process begins with the filing of a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. According to Marc Wolfe, "After six months of separation, either spouse can file the initial petition to request a divorce. From there, it typically takes at least a few months for the divorce to be finalized."

The divorce timeline varies from case to case based on the complexity of issues to resolve, such as dividing assets and debts, determining child custody and support, and spousal maintenance. Uncontested divorces, where spouses agree on all issues, typically take three to four months. Contested divorces involving trials and hearings generally take six months to a year or longer to finalize. 

Wolfe and Stec has been helping Illinois couples navigate the divorce process for a number of years. The firm's team of seasoned divorce attorneys brings a compassionate and caring approach to each case. According to Marc Wolfe, "Going through a divorce is difficult emotionally and legally. Our goal is to make the process as smooth as possible."

For more information on the divorce process in Illinois or to schedule a consultation with an attorney at Wolfe and Stec, call 630-305-0222 or visit Wolfe & Sec's website.

About Wolfe and Stec:
Wolfe and Stec is an Illinois-based law firm focused exclusively on divorce and family law. Our attorneys have decades of experience helping clients resolve complex divorce and custody issues. We take a compassionate approach and strive to protect our clients' rights while achieving fair and just outcomes.

At Wolfe & Stec, Ltd., we offer a free initial consultation and are happy to schedule appointments at our convenient location in Woodridge. Please call 630-305-0222 to schedule an appointment, or you can contact us online.

