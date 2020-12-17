Wolfe Eye Clinic Performs First Surgery in Clinical Trial Evaluating an Investigational Gene Therapy for Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration that can result in the progressive and irreversible loss of retina, which can lead to loss of visual function over time. There are an estimated 1.4 million Americans affected by GA and there are currently no FDA-approved medicines for this disease.

Dr Nielsen is an investigator in a study called FOCUS [NCT03846193], which is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety and dose response of three doses of GT005 given as a single subretinal injection. The trial is evaluating adults aged 55 and older who have been diagnosed with GA secondary to dry AMD.

"Geographic atrophy is a life-altering diagnosis, in large part because there are currently no treatments available and it results in permanent loss of vision," said Jared Nielsen, MD, MBA and Director of Retina Clinical Trials at Wolfe Eye Clinic. "We are excited to participate in this study and look forward to advancing this important research with the goal of providing better care for our patients and those around the world."

ABOUT GT005

GT005 is an investigational gene therapy for geographic atrophy that uses a genetically modified virus to make the cells in the eye produce more of a type of protein called Complement Factor I (CFI). Low levels of CFI are potentially linked with AMD and GA. By raising the levels of CFI in the eye, it may be possible to slow down the progression of AMD and GA, and so GT005 may help slow down the disease.

GT005 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any use and its efficacy and safety profile have not been established. GT005 is being developed by Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage retinal gene therapy company. For more information visit www.gyroscopetx.com.

ABOUT WOLFE EYE CLINIC

In medical practice since 1919, Wolfe Eye Clinic is a recognized regional diagnostic and surgical center offering a broad range of ophthalmology care services. Wolfe Eye Clinic has 49 doctors providing patient care in over 40 communities throughout Iowa including their main offices in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Hill, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

Wolfe Eye Clinic surgeons have specialized fellowship training in the areas of medical and surgical retina, cataract and refractive surgery, cornea and external disease, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus, and cosmetic and medical oculoplastics. Wolfe Eye Clinic is a national leader in the advancement of new treatments for sight threatening retinal diseases. The clinic is currently engaged in over 15 protocols working to develop better therapies for people who suffer from age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. For more information visit www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

For Press Inquiries: Kassandra Trenary 641.754.6200 [email protected]



SOURCE Wolfe Eye Clinic

Related Links

http://www.wolfeeyeclinic.com

