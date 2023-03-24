Wolffun Game Brings Thetan Arena to the Samsung U.S. Galaxy Store

Thetan Arena, the Best Mobile Game by Polkastarter GAM3 Awards 2022, is now available in the Samsung Galaxy Store U.S.

The expanded availability will bring fun activities and rewards in Thetan Arena to millions of Galaxy Store users

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolffun Game, the prominent Vietnamese game development studios, is launching its flagship mobile game, Thetan Arena, in the Samsung Galaxy Store to reach users in the United States.

Since the game's public debut in November 2021, Thetan Arena has achieved key milestones, continuously making it to the list of top projects in the GameFi sector. Most recently, Thetan Arena has been acclaimed as the Best Mobile Game at the GAM3 Awards 2022 after facing grand competition from other strong contenders in the category. The game has also been listed among the top 20 most influential blockchain games by ABGA.

The achievements of Thetan Arena have placed the foundation for the creation of Thetan Rivals, a title that promised gaming fans a more light-hearted, casual gaming experience, yet no less competitive and fun. The game is expected to enter its official launch phase in 2023.

By launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store, Wolffun Game plans to bring some of the most memorable gaming moments to fans across the globe, starting with From The Galaxy To The Arena, which will bring Thetan Arena to the U.S. Samsung Galaxy Store from March 24 to April 13 and offer players valuable in-game rewards including NFT heroes, a cosmetic item, and Power Points.

To redeem the rewards:

Users can download Thetan Arena on the Galaxy Store as well as connect to the Thetan Arena marketplace .

as well as connect to the . Once downloaded, users are required to fight five in-game battles, regardless of the results, to become eligible for a Samsung box on the Thetan Arena marketplace and unlock the rewards.

"Having worked in the gaming industry for a long time, we always take note of how critical gamers can be when it comes to choosing what they get to experience, and launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store helps us deliver to our fans all over the world. We are very honoured and look forward to making every gaming moment a memorable one for Samsung users, not only with Thetan Arena but also with Thetan Rivals as well", said Eric Nguyen, founder & CEO of Wolffun Game.

Gaming fans are encouraged to hop on the hype train to get their hands on the exclusive benefits that are currently only accessible in From The Galaxy To The Arena.

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game game development studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed several prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority and stay true to our vision, which is "Fulfill Joy and Connect People". (Website: www.wolffungame.com ).

