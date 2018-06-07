Wolfgang Puck Debuts Spago Overlooking Bellagio Fountains

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8343651-mgm-bellagio-resort-casino-spago-las-vegas-wolfgang-puck/

"For us, it's the perfect synergy between Spago and Bellagio," said Wolfgang Puck. "The resort's clientele and my longtime guests align perfectly with Spago's exceptional offerings and elegant atmosphere. It is truly a match made in heaven."

Bellagio President & COO Randy Morton said, "Wolfgang holds himself and his team to unrivaled high standards in order to create extraordinary culinary experiences around the world. We are thrilled to welcome Spago to Bellagio at its new home within our award-winning culinary portfolio."



New California Cuisine

Spago is inspired by California living with its casual elegance and farm-to-table ethos. Wolfgang hand selects seasonal ingredients to create the restaurant's market-driven menu, featuring the chef's signature fare paired with modern technique and creative elements. From popular Spago dishes to new dishes offered only at Bellagio, guests have a wealth of options to choose from for lunch or dinner.

Bellagio Exclusives – In addition to signature Spago dishes, Wolfgang has created specific dishes just for this new destination. The Baja Kanpachi Crudo brings a burst of acidity with pickled radish, yuzu gel and hibiscus ponzu, rounded out with creamy avocado and crunchy tapioca crisps. A Saffron Risotto features Santa Barbara Spot Prawns, housed in a special tank within the resort.

– In addition to signature Spago dishes, Wolfgang has created specific dishes just for this new destination. The brings a burst of acidity with pickled radish, yuzu gel and hibiscus ponzu, rounded out with creamy avocado and crunchy tapioca crisps. A features Santa Barbara Spot Prawns, housed in a special tank within the resort. Lunch on the Lake – Spago's lavish lakeside lunch options include a selection of Puck's signature wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, salads and sandwiches as well as Wolfgang's Famous Veal "Wiener Schnitzel," served with marinated cucumbers, fingerling potato salad and mȃche salad.

– Spago's lavish lakeside lunch options include a selection of Puck's signature wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, salads and sandwiches as well as served with marinated cucumbers, fingerling potato salad and mȃche salad. From the Grill – Wolfgang brings his own signature to the Las Vegas steak dinner, allowing guests to indulge in prime meats, such as Wagyu and Japanese Ribeye carved tableside, and grilled fish such as the Turbot with charred baby leeks with gremolata.

– Wolfgang brings his own signature to the steak dinner, allowing guests to indulge in prime meats, such as Wagyu and Japanese Ribeye carved tableside, and grilled fish such as the Turbot with charred baby leeks with gremolata. Delightful Desserts – Spectacular seasonal desserts serve as a grand finale including the Tart Mascarpone Cheesecake and the soon-to-be-Spago-signature, The Strawberry , featuring almond-salted streusel, strawberry confit and micro basil plated with an artful and whimsical presentation.

– Spectacular seasonal desserts serve as a grand finale including the and the soon-to-be-Spago-signature, , featuring almond-salted streusel, strawberry confit and micro basil plated with an artful and whimsical presentation. Bar Bites – In addition to the full menu, Spago's bar serves an exclusive selection of snacks such as Lemon-Herb Blinis with Caviar and Crème Fraiche and Spicy Tuna Tartare in Sesame-Miso Cones.

Sensational Sips

Innovation and familiarity may seem like contradictory notions, but that juxtaposition is what defines Spago's cocktail menu. Crafted with house-made infusions, artisanal spirits and fresh herbs, these libations are inspired by Wolfgang's culinary philosophy of embracing creativity using the world's finest ingredients.

Creative Cocktails – Spago offers modern takes on favorites such as its version of the tiki cocktail called " Trouble in Mind" using Bourbon instead of Rum, complemented by Montenegro Amaro and Allspice Dram. The " Rogue Sour," Spago's version of the whiskey sour, adds depth of flavor with house-made cinnamon buckwheat honey and Amaro.

– Spago offers modern takes on favorites such as its version of the tiki cocktail called " using Bourbon instead of Rum, complemented by Montenegro Amaro and Allspice Dram. The " Spago's version of the whiskey sour, adds depth of flavor with house-made cinnamon buckwheat honey and Amaro. Worldly Wine – The globally inspired collection spans many regions of the world, highlighting an impressive number of vintages from the United States and Italy . Similar to the menu, the wine list will be seasonally inspired, starting the summer months with a strong selection of Rosé wines. In addition, the list features nearly one dozen wines from Wolfgang Puck's private label, a collection of food-friendly wines that celebrate the spirit of food and life for which the chef is known.

Lake-Inspired Designed

The integrity of delivering a memorable experience is as rooted in the architectural design as much as the menu and service. Designer Gelila Puck collaborated with architects Massimiliano Locatelli and Annamaria Scevola of CLS Architetti to create a space that allows every seat in the house to capture its own unique perspective of the restaurant's remarkable location.

Gelila Puck said, "The fountains were everything for us. We used the water as a key element in the design of the restaurant, bringing the beautiful feature to the forefront of the dining experience from the moment our guests enter the restaurant. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows highlight the grandeur of the space while distinct dining spaces meld classic architecture with modern art, all creating an atmosphere as memorable as the food."

Highlights of the exquisitely designed restaurant include:

Local Artistry – Spago commissioned Las Vegas artist Katie Lewis to create a series of 20 topographical map images inspired by the Nevada desert landscape. One wall of the restaurant is dedicated to "Hugging a Black Hole, Hoping One Day to Forget," a piece crafted by Jacob Hashimoto , known for his three-dimensional wall hangings inspired by his Japanese heritage.

– Spago commissioned artist to create a series of 20 topographical map images inspired by the desert landscape. One wall of the restaurant is dedicated to "Hugging a Black Hole, Hoping One Day to Forget," a piece crafted by , known for his three-dimensional wall hangings inspired by his Japanese heritage. Al Fresco Patio – The most coveted seats are positioned on the completely remodeled circular and covered outdoor patio giving guests unobstructed front-row views of the magnificent Fountains of Bellagio while enjoying Spago's celebrated cuisine seated under the sun or stars.

– The most coveted seats are positioned on the completely remodeled circular and covered outdoor patio giving guests unobstructed front-row views of the magnificent Fountains of Bellagio while enjoying Spago's celebrated cuisine seated under the sun or stars. Main Dining Room – This space boasts beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows imparting picturesque views of Bellagio's famed lake from any seat in the house. Two exquisite chandeliers accent the room's modern art pieces, while rich hues of black iron, velvet walnut and polished grey accents express a contemporary aesthetic.

– This space boasts beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows imparting picturesque views of Bellagio's famed lake from any seat in the house. Two exquisite chandeliers accent the room's modern art pieces, while rich hues of black iron, velvet walnut and polished grey accents express a contemporary aesthetic. Bar and Lounge – Adorned brass fixtures, rich smoked-oak wood floors, leather chairs and couches serve as the focal point of the classic bar and wine cellar. The velvet-accented bar features a modern and sleek bench designed to reflect the communal and social atmosphere.

– Adorned brass fixtures, rich smoked-oak wood floors, leather chairs and couches serve as the focal point of the classic bar and wine cellar. The velvet-accented bar features a modern and sleek bench designed to reflect the communal and social atmosphere. Private Dining Rooms – Spago offers two private fountain-view dining rooms, each seating up to 20 guests. The private rooms feature translucent glass panels with elegant white sheers that act as filters, allowing guests to enjoy their privacy while being able to fully take in their surroundings.

Spago is located in Via Bellagio and is open for lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Dinner is from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday – Thursday and 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday. The bar menu is available from 2:45 p.m. until close. To make reservations, call the restaurant directly at (702) 693-8181 or visit OpenTable.



