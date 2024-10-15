Wolfgang Puck Launches Artisanal Truffles in Partnership with G.O.A.T. Foods

Truffles.com is the exclusive home to the chef's new line of chocolate Estate Truffles

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Foods (or the "Company"), a family-owned business redefining the snack, confectionery and baked goods markets, today announced the launch of Truffles.com by Wolfgang Puck. The renowned chef and restaurateur will debut his first-ever collection of chocolate Estate Truffles exclusively on the Company's e-commerce platform.

G.O.A.T. Foods has quickly grown into one of the largest food e-commerce companies in the U.S., with a wide-ranging offering including Licorice.com , Pretzels.com , Caramels.com , Chocolate.com , Taffy.com , Cupcakes.com , and more. Each brand is curated with a team of chefs and food scientists, with Truffles.com by Wolfgang Puck as the latest addition. Puck has passionately crafted his decadent truffles for exclusive events such as the Oscars for many years, leading him to make his beloved truffles available to consumers online.

"I'm excited to announce a partnership with G.O.A.T. to produce my exclusive Estate Truffles," said Chef Wolfgang Puck. "It was important that these truffles be crafted with the finest quality chocolate, uniquely designed, and deliver an exceptional experience to my customers, for which G.O.A.T. is the perfect partner. With rich and distinctive flavors, these truffles are not just an addition to dessert, they are dessert."

"Wolfgang Puck is a natural partner for us," said Jonathan Packer, Co-founder of G.O.A.T. Foods. "At G.O.A.T., we pride ourselves on providing consumers with high-quality, artisanal product offerings and Wolfgang Puck's culinary creations exemplify that. His dedication to his craft goes above and beyond, and we have no doubt that these Estate Truffles will be a consumer favorite, whether for gifting ahead of the holidays or a luxurious personal treat."

Double the size of the average truffle, Wolfgang Puck's Estate Truffles are available in 12 classic and unique flavors in both 12-count and 24-count boxes. Truffles.com is now accepting pre-orders in limited quantities, reserve your holiday order today with fast shipping guaranteed.

For more information on G.O.A.T. Foods and their family of brands, please visit www.goatfoods.com .

About G.O.A.T. Foods

G.O.A.T. Foods is a family-owned business created out of the pandemic in 2020. Since launching, they have amassed over one million customers who have purchased from their collection of confections, snacks, and baked goods. The company's mission is to disrupt the massive, stale food & gift markets with elevated, unique, and small batch gourmet products. G.O.A.T. Foods provides best-in-class products with premier packaging using category killer domain names to dominate each category through a multi-channel approach. To learn more, please visit www.goatfoods.com .

About Wolfgang Puck Group

The name Wolfgang Puck is synonymous with the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of the culinary arts. The famed chef has built a brand that encompasses three companies: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, owned, operated, and licensed fine dining restaurants consisting of 21 restaurants in 6 countries; Wolfgang Puck Worldwide which has a portfolio of 79 casual and fast-casual restaurants, as well as branded consumer products; and Wolfgang Puck Catering which is the catering service business which operates as a subsidiary of Compass Group. Wolfgang Puck's brand carries an undeniable cachet, synonymous with a bold, innovative style of cooking that has redefined the fine dining industry. His trademark dishes, coupled with his unmistakable panache and personality, has revolutionized the culinary trade.

Media Contact

Mattio Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE G.O.A.T. Foods